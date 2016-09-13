FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

China Jan-Aug property investment rises 5.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China's real estate investment rose 5.4 percent over January to August from the same period a year earlier, while the property sales area increased 25.5 percent, official data showed on Tuesday. Investment growth, reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), quickened slightly from an increase of 5.3 percent in the period of January to July. The increase in property sales area was down from 26.4 percent in January-July a year ago. Real estate investment, which directly affects about 40 other business sectors in China, is considered to be a crucial driver for the economy, which saw its slowest growth last year in a quarter of a century. China's housing market has rebounded this year with a flurry of government stimulus measures coming to the rescue, but fears of a price bubble have prompted many overheated cities to introduce restrictions on home purchases. Concerns are also rising over a growingly stratified housing sector, as smaller cities still suffer from a large inventory of unsold homes. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
