FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China home prices up 0.3 pct in August, rise for 4th month
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2015 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

China home prices up 0.3 pct in August, rise for 4th month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China rose for the fourth month in a row in August, increasing 0.3 percent from July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Friday.

Compared with a year earlier, home prices were still down 2.3 percent in August, but eased from a 3.7 percent drop in July, according to Reuters calculations based on the NBS data.

New home prices in Shanghai rose 5.6 percent in August from a year ago while those in Beijing increased 3.0 percent.

Helped by a barrage of government support measures, home sales and prices have gradually improved in recent months after weakening last year, offering hope that the sector is becoming less of a drag on the broader economy, which is expected to expand this year at its slowest pace in 25 years.

However, new construction and investment remain weak, and analysts say a full-blown property recovery is unlikely any time soon due to a large oversupply of homes in many cities outside Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

Reporting by Meng Meng, Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.