TEXT-S&P says outlook for China's property market still negative

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 19, 2012--The outlook for the Chinese property development sector remains negative despite some improvement in the past six months from strengthening liquidity and higher sales volumes. That’s according to an industry report card, titled, “China Property China Property Market Outlook Improves on Easing Liquidity Pressure,” that Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services published recently. “A weakening economy reduces the government’s incentive to further tighten the screws on the property sector, a major pillar of the economy. Moreover, some of the government’s likely increase in spending to stimulate the flagging economy could spill over to the sector,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Bei Fu.

Improving credit conditions will increase the availability of mortgage loans for first-time buyers and boost liquidity for project/construction loans.

Standard & Poor’s believes the prospects of strong growth are limited despite improved property sales in the past two quarters. This is because the economic outlook is weak, which dampens purchasing power and investment sentiment.

Property sales may start to ease as pent-up demand is gradually absorbed. Moreover, administrative controls on speculation will continue to put a lid on investment demand and housing prices.

We believe gross margins and EBITDA margins will be under pressure for the majority of rated developers due to sector-wide price-cutting and active promotions since 2011.

“We expect the government to adopt a differentiated policy for China’s real estate sector,” said Ms. Fu. “On one hand, it will seek to encourage demand and supply to satisfy end-user buyers. On the other, it will continue to control or curb investment and speculative demand.”

We believe purchase restrictions are likely to remain in the next 12 months. They will be phased out when the government implements more efficient measures--such as a property tax--to curb investment demand or expands investment avenues for the public.

In the next six months, Standard & Poor’s expects some negative rating actions on Chinese developers, although the number is likely to be lower than in the past 12 months. We may also see some positive rating actions.

We are less likely to see defaults because distressed developers such as Greentown China Holdings Ltd. (CCC+/Watch Positive/--) have improved their financial strength through asset sales. But peers, such as Coastal Greenland Ltd. (CCC+/Negative/--), still face some refinancing risks.