a year ago
China c.bank outstanding PSL at $251 bln at end-June
July 1, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

China c.bank outstanding PSL at $251 bln at end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China's pledged supplementary lending facility stood at 1.67 trillion yuan ($251.02 billion) at the end of June, compared with 1.50 trillion yuan at the end of May, the central bank said on Friday.

In June, the People's Bank of China made 171.9 billion yuan ($25.81 billion) in loans to three policy banks, it said.

The PSL programme, initiated in 2014, is designed to help the central bank better target medium-term lending rates while boosting liquidity to specific sectors by offering low-cost loans to selected banks.

$1 = 6.6605 Chinese yuan Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

