REFILE-China outstanding QFII quota at $70 bln at end Feb
February 27, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-China outstanding QFII quota at $70 bln at end Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of announcement to Friday, not Thursday, in first paragraph)

BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The outstanding amount of China’s dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $69.7 billion at the end of February, China’s currency regulator said on Friday.

The quota was worth $68 billion at the end of January.

The QFII programme was created years ago by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets.

Norges Bank, Norway’s central bank which manages the country’s sovereign wealth fund, was given another $1 billion QFII quota in February, taking its total quota to $2.5 billion, the largest among investors outside China.

Hong Kong’s central bank also hold a $2.5 billion QFII quota.

South Korea’s central bank was given a $900 million quota in February. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

