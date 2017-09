SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China granted a total of $1.09 billion in fresh combined quotas to overseas institutional investors in September, up from $46.4 billion in August, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on Sunday.

Among the new quotas, Norway’s central bank was granted an additional $500 mln in quota in September, bringing its total to $1.5 bln. (Reporting by Jason Subler; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)