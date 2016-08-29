FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China Jan-July rail freight volume down 7.3 pct y/y
August 29, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

China Jan-July rail freight volume down 7.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China's rail freight volume fell 7.3 percent in the first seven months of 2016 from the same period last year to 1.84 billion tonnes, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.

The rate of decline eased from 7.5 percent in the first half of this year.

In July, the amount of cargo carried by railways declined 5.8 percent on year to 263 million tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
