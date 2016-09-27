FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan-Aug rail freight volume down 6.2 pct y/y to 2.1 bln T - statistics bureau
September 27, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

China Jan-Aug rail freight volume down 6.2 pct y/y to 2.1 bln T - statistics bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China’s rail freight volume fell 6.2 percent in the first eight months of 2016 from the same period last year to 2.1 billion tonnes, the country’s statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The rate of decline eased from 7.3 percent in the first seven months of this year.

In August, the amount of cargo carried by railways increased 1 percent on year to 279.3 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

