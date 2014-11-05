FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to invest $33 bln on seven new railway lines - state media
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 5, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

China to invest $33 bln on seven new railway lines - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 5 (Reuters) - China is spending 200 billion yuan ($32.7 billion) to build seven new railway lines in the country, the official Shanghai Securities News quoted the powerful economic planner as saying.

The plans to build the new passenger railway lines were approved on Wednesday, the newspaper quoted the National Development and Reform Commission as saying in its online edition.

This is the second time in as many weeks that China has signed off on new railway investment, in a sign that the government is increasing support for slackening economic growth.

Authorities said last week that China is set to spend at least 200 billion yuan on three railway lines.

1 US dollar = 6.1135 Chinese yuan Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jason Subler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
