External conditions key to China rates -c.bank adviser

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China severely underestimated this year’s global economic slowdown and further cuts to Chinese interest rates or bank reserve requirements hinge on any new deterioration in the external environment, a central bank adviser said on Thursday.

Chen Yulu, a professor at China’s Renmin University and an academic adviser to the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China, added that policymakers were also very worried about the risk of a rebound in domestic property prices.

Chen was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in the capital on global economic conditions and capital flows.

The central bank said on Tuesday that it will “fine tune” policy to cushion the economy against global risks while closely watching the possible impact from recent policy loosening in the United States and Europe.

The central bank cut interest rates twice in June and July and lowered banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) three times since late 2011, but it has opted to pump short-term cash into money markets to ease credit strains, a move analysts say reflect concerns about renewed property and inflation risks.