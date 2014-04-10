FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China c.bank says to free up deposit rates when time is right
April 10, 2014

China c.bank says to free up deposit rates when time is right

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOAO, China, April 10 (Reuters) - China will choose a proper time to liberalise bank interest rates, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Thursday.

Zhou reaffirmed that the People’s Bank of China would gradually exit from regular intervention in the foreign exchange market.

China will further encourage mainland firms to issue yuan bonds in Hong Kong and support Hong Kong firms to issue panda bonds on the mainland, Zhou said. (Reporting by Aileen Wang in Baoao and Kevin Yao in Beijing; Editing by Robert Birsel)

