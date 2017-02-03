FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China raises interest rates for open market operation reverse repos
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2017 / 2:12 AM / 7 months ago

China raises interest rates for open market operation reverse repos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by increasing the interest rates on open market operations by 10 basis points, on the first day back from the long Lunar New Year holidays.

The seven-day open market operations rate was raised to 2.35 percent from 2.25 percent, the rate for 14-day tenor to 2.50 percent from 2.40 percent, and the rate for 28-day tenor to 2.65 percent compared with the previous 2.55 percent, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on Friday.

On the same day, the central bank drained a net 70 billion yuan ($10.19 billion) through open market operations.

The move is likely to reinforce views that China's central bank is slowly moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further steps are likely to be gradual. ($1 = 6.8721 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.