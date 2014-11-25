FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China won't consider further rate cuts, easing until after Q4, official says
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

China won't consider further rate cuts, easing until after Q4, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will wait until the fourth quarter economic index is released before considering further rate cuts and easing, a central bank adviser said on Tuesday, adding a decision would depend on U.S. and Japanese monetary policy.

Chen Yulu, who sits on the central bank’s monetary policy committee, also reiterated the central bank line that Friday’s rate cut did not represent a change in monetary policy.

Chen made the comments on the sidelines of an economy and finance forum in Beijing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the central bank cut the yield for a key short-term money rate, following a surprise cut to benchmark lending rates on Friday to support the cooling economy. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Paul Carsten)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.