China won't consider further rate cuts, easing until after Q4, official says

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will wait until the fourth quarter economic index is released before considering further rate cuts and easing, a central bank adviser said on Tuesday, adding a decision would depend on U.S. and Japanese monetary policy.

Chen Yulu, who sits on the central bank’s monetary policy committee, also reiterated the central bank line that Friday’s rate cut did not represent a change in monetary policy.

Chen made the comments on the sidelines of an economy and finance forum in Beijing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the central bank cut the yield for a key short-term money rate, following a surprise cut to benchmark lending rates on Friday to support the cooling economy. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Paul Carsten)