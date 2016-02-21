FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to limit land for development in cities with large property inventories - state TV
February 21, 2016 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

China to limit land for development in cities with large property inventories - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China’s land ministry will reduce or stop issuing land for development of residential housing projects in cities and other areas where there is a property supply glut, state television reported on Sunday, citing details from a ministry meeting.

The ministry will increase land allocations in cities which have allowed migrant workers to purchase urban homes, the state broadcaster reported, referring to a measure which has been introduced to help reduce oversupply in the housing market.

China has issued a series of measures designed to boost the housing market and boost the economy. On Friday, it said it would will lower transaction taxes for second-time home buyers and some first home buyers in many cities and earlier this month, policymakers announced a reduction in the minimum down payment required for first- and second-time home buyers in most cities. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

