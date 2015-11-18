FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China new home prices rise 0.1 percent in October
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

China new home prices rise 0.1 percent in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China’s new home prices rose 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier, higher than the previous month’s drop of 0.9 percent, an official survey showed on Wednesday, marking the first year-on-year gains in over a year.

Compared to a month earlier, home prices in October rose 0.2 percent, easing from September’s gains of 0.3 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS).

New home prices in Beijing in October rose 6.5 percent from a year earlier, while those in Shanghai increased 10.9 percent.

China’s property market accounts for around 15 percent of output so even modest signs of improvement would help boost the cooling economy.

While home prices and sales have improved in China in recent months after a barrage of government support measures, conditions remain weak in smaller cities and a huge overhang of unsold houses is discouraging new investment and construction, dampening demand for materials from cement to steel. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.