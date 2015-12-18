China housing prices rise 0.9 percent in November y/y

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China’s home prices rose 0.9 percent in November, higher than the previous month’s reading of 0.1 percent, an official survey showed on Friday, marking the second month of year-on-year gains in a row.

Compared with a month earlier, home prices in November rose 0.3 percent, improving from October’s gain of 0.2 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).