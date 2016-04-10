FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai bank ass'n says members to respect minimum downpayment rules
April 10, 2016 / 1:31 PM / in a year

Shanghai bank ass'n says members to respect minimum downpayment rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING April 10 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Banking Association on Sunday said its members would abide by recently announced requirements for minimum downpayments on residential housing mortgages to help cool the real estate market.

The association said in a publicly posted notice that its member banks would not cut housing mortgage interest rates “too aggressively” to fight for business.

Late last month, the Shanghai branches of China’s central bank and banking regulator urged commercial banks to strictly implement differentiated mortgage policies.

In a joint statement on March 25, the Shanghai branches of the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking Regulatory Commission also called on lenders to vet home buyers’ sources of money for downpayments on homes and their ability to repay debts. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

