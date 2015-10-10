FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank to expand relending pilot scheme to support economy
October 10, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

China central bank to expand relending pilot scheme to support economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Saturday it will expand a pilot scheme on relending, the latest effort by Beijing to help support a slowing economy.

The scheme, which allows banks to refinance high quality credit assets rated by the central bank, was introduced in Guangdong and Shandong provinces last year. Analysts have said the policy tool is aimed at supporting smaller firms.

It will be expanded to include Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing and six other provinces and municipalities, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement posted on its website.

Beijing has taken a raft of measures, including cutting interest rates, lowering reserve requirements and extending medium-term lending facilities, in a bid to support the world’s second-biggest economy. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Kevin Yao; Editing by Susan Fenton)

