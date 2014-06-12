FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's rapid FX reserves rise creates policy difficulties - SAFE
June 12, 2014

China's rapid FX reserves rise creates policy difficulties - SAFE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - China’s rapid accumulation of foreign-currency reserves poses difficulties for steering economic policy, officials with the nation’s foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

China will keep its foreign exchange reserves at a reasonable level, officials of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a webcast.

China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, grew by $130 billion in the first quarter, to a record $3.95 trillion.

Large foreign currency purchases by China’s central bank, which regularly intervenes to cap rises in the yuan, amount to creation of base money and can fuel inflation unless the central bank soaks up the excess yuan injected into the system.

Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
