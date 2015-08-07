FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's FX reserves fall to $3.65 trln at end-July
August 7, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

China's FX reserves fall to $3.65 trln at end-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, fell to $3.65 trillion at the end of July from $3.69 trillion at the end of June, central bank data showed on Friday.

The value of China’s gold reserves inched down to $59.24 billion at the end of July from $62.4 billion at the end of June, according to the data published on the bank’s website.

China’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve position stood at $4.37 billion, down from $4.57 billion the previous month. It held $10.5 billion of IMF Special Drawing Rights at the end of last month, unchanged from the previous month.

The central bank in July shifted to reporting its foreign exchange reserves on a monthly basis after adopting the IMF’s Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS). The bank had previously reported the data on a quarterly basis. (Reporting by Nicholas Heath, Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

