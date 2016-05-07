FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China April FX reserves rise to $3.22 trillion
May 7, 2016

China April FX reserves rise to $3.22 trillion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 7(Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in April to $3.22 trillion, central bank data showed on Saturday, marking a second monthly rise this year and suggesting the central bank is easing off its interventions as capital outflows ease.

Economists surveyed in a Reuters poll had expected foreign exchange reserves to fall to $3.2 trillion.

The central bank data comes after a surprise increase in March when foreign exchange reserves rose slightly to $3.21 trillion, the first monthly increase since November. (Reporting by Jessica Macy Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Tait)

