China's central bank says to fend off potential risks in managing FX reserves
June 15, 2016 / 3:55 AM / a year ago

China's central bank says to fend off potential risks in managing FX reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China’s current foreign exchange reserve level is within an appropriate range, the central bank’s assistant governor said, adding that the bank will effectively fend off potential risks in managing the reserves.

The People’s Bank of China is faced with challenges such as a low interest rate environment and changes in asset prices and currency rates in managing its foreign reserves, Yin Yong, assistant central bank governor, said in statement on the bank’s website on Wednesday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

