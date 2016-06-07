China forex reserves fall to $3.19 trillion, lowest since Dec 2011

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange reserves in May fell to $3.19 trillion, central bank data showed on Tuesday, the lowest since December 2011, likely due to the impact of a stronger dollar.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted foreign exchange reserves would fall to $3.20 trillion from $3.22 trillion at the end of April

China's reserves, the world's largest, fell by $27.9 billion in May - the biggest monthly drop since February. The reserves rose by $7.1 billion in April and $10.3 billion in March. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)