Some Chinese banks benefit from RRR cut-bankers

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China Merchants Bank and China Minsheng Banking Corp were among the publicly listed Chinese banks to qualify for a reduction in reserve requirements announced by the central bank last week, bankers told Reuters on Monday.

The central bank had said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for some banks by 50 basis point if they lend substantially to small firms and the farm sector.

Bank of Ningbo was also among the banks that qualified for the reduction in proportion of deposits it needs to keep as reserves with the central bank, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Industrial Bank Co Ltd has had its reserve requirements relaxed too, a spokesman for the bank said.

A spokesman for China Minsheng Banking Corp confirmed that its RRR has been cut, but the spokesmen for China Merchants Bank and Bank of Ningbo were not immediately available for comment.