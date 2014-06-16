FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some Chinese banks benefit from RRR cut-bankers
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 16, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Some Chinese banks benefit from RRR cut-bankers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - China Merchants Bank and China Minsheng Banking Corp were among the publicly listed Chinese banks to qualify for a reduction in reserve requirements announced by the central bank last week, bankers told Reuters on Monday.

The central bank had said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for some banks by 50 basis point if they lend substantially to small firms and the farm sector.

Bank of Ningbo was also among the banks that qualified for the reduction in proportion of deposits it needs to keep as reserves with the central bank, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Industrial Bank Co Ltd has had its reserve requirements relaxed too, a spokesman for the bank said.

A spokesman for China Minsheng Banking Corp confirmed that its RRR has been cut, but the spokesmen for China Merchants Bank and Bank of Ningbo were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Li He, Xie Heng, Zhao Hongmei, Kang Xize and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.