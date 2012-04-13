FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of China's March retail sales
#Asia
April 13, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's March retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics on
Friday gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for March 2012.
    (Percent change from a year earlier):
                            Mar  J-Feb   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sep   Aug   Jul   Jun
 Overall                   15.2   14.7  18.1  17.3  17.2  17.7  17.0  17.2  17.7
  Grain & edible oils      17.9   16.1  28.5  24.7  22.7  24.4  24.0  26.6  27.9
  Garments                 19.4   12.8  26.7  22.5  19.5  27.6  21.9  24.1  24.6
  Cosmetics                16.9   18.5  16.9  17.3  15.5  19.5  14.8  19.5  19.8
  Jewellery                10.4   19.1  35.6  16.2  32.3  38.5  44.4  45.0  42.2
  Personal care goods      15.7   16.5  23.4  24.0  20.4  22.0  26.9  22.5  26.3
  Recreational goods        7.9    3.7  14.1  15.1   9.8   1.3   8.2  10.4  14.3
  Home appliances           8.4   -2.9  33.4  25.0  15.3  19.5  14.8  18.9  22.9
  Office supplies          21.9   11.5  34.1  34.5  35.7  35.3  26.2  27.1  25.9
  Furniture                26.1   25.0  39.2  34.4  33.3  33.6  29.5  33.1  35.8
  Telecoms equipment       44.1   43.1  24.8  31.3  24.5  24.8  27.8  33.6  36.0
  Oil & oil products       23.7   20.4  31.1  31.4  34.2  38.7  38.4  40.6  39.5
  Automobiles               8.1   12.7  10.2  11.4  12.6  18.7  12.4  11.9  16.9
  Building materials       26.3   25.3  37.2  28.4  26.1  26.5  25.4  32.4  35.8
 	
	
 (Compiled by Beijing economics team)

