TABLE-Breakdown of China's March retail sales

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics on Friday gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for March 2012. (Percent change from a year earlier): Mar J-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Overall 15.2 14.7 18.1 17.3 17.2 17.7 17.0 17.2 17.7 Grain & edible oils 17.9 16.1 28.5 24.7 22.7 24.4 24.0 26.6 27.9 Garments 19.4 12.8 26.7 22.5 19.5 27.6 21.9 24.1 24.6 Cosmetics 16.9 18.5 16.9 17.3 15.5 19.5 14.8 19.5 19.8 Jewellery 10.4 19.1 35.6 16.2 32.3 38.5 44.4 45.0 42.2 Personal care goods 15.7 16.5 23.4 24.0 20.4 22.0 26.9 22.5 26.3 Recreational goods 7.9 3.7 14.1 15.1 9.8 1.3 8.2 10.4 14.3 Home appliances 8.4 -2.9 33.4 25.0 15.3 19.5 14.8 18.9 22.9 Office supplies 21.9 11.5 34.1 34.5 35.7 35.3 26.2 27.1 25.9 Furniture 26.1 25.0 39.2 34.4 33.3 33.6 29.5 33.1 35.8 Telecoms equipment 44.1 43.1 24.8 31.3 24.5 24.8 27.8 33.6 36.0 Oil & oil products 23.7 20.4 31.1 31.4 34.2 38.7 38.4 40.6 39.5 Automobiles 8.1 12.7 10.2 11.4 12.6 18.7 12.4 11.9 16.9 Building materials 26.3 25.3 37.2 28.4 26.1 26.5 25.4 32.4 35.8 (Compiled by Beijing economics team)