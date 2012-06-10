FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of China's May retail sales
#Asia
June 10, 2012 / 4:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's May retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China’s National Bureau of Statistics gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for May on Saturday:

(Percent change from a year earlier)

May Apr Mar J-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Overall 13.8 14.1 15.2 14.7 18.1 17.3 17.2 17.7 17.0

Grain & edible oils 18.1 18.5 17.9 16.1 28.5 24.7 22.7 24.4 24.0

Garments 19.0 19.5 19.4 12.8 26.7 22.5 19.5 27.6 21.9

Cosmetics 14.0 14.2 16.9 18.5 16.9 17.3 15.5 19.5 14.8

Jewellery 18.2 12.5 10.4 19.1 35.6 16.2 32.3 38.5 44.4

Personal care goods 15.8 16.0 15.7 16.5 23.4 24.0 20.4 22.0 26.9

Recreational goods 7.8 10.3 7.9 3.7 14.1 15.1 9.8 1.3 8.2

Home appliances 0.5 7.7 8.4 -2.9 33.4 25.0 15.3 19.5 14.8

Office supplies 22.3 24.0 21.9 11.5 34.1 34.5 35.7 35.3 26.2

Furniture 21.9 24.0 26.1 25.0 39.2 34.4 33.3 33.6 29.5

Telecoms equipment 26.0 37.6 44.1 43.1 24.8 31.3 24.5 24.8 27.8

Oil & oil products 14.9 15.9 23.7 20.4 31.1 31.4 34.2 38.7 38.4

Automobiles 8.0 8.2 8.1 12.7 10.2 11.4 12.6 18.7 12.4

Building materials 23.3 24.5 26.3 25.3 37.2 28.4 26.1 26.5 25.4 (Reporting by Beijing Economics Team)

