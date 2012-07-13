FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of China's June retail sales
#Asia
July 13, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's June retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics gave the
following breakdown of retail sales growth for June on Friday:
(Percent change from a year earlier)
                           Jun   May   Apr   Mar  J-Feb  Dec   Nov   Oct   Sep
 Overall                  13.7  13.8  14.1  15.2  14.7  18.1  17.3  17.2  17.7
  Grain & edible oils     16.8  18.1  18.5  17.9  16.1  28.5  24.7  22.7  24.4  
 
  Garments                20.2  19.0  19.5  19.4  12.8  26.7  22.5  19.5  27.6  
 
  Cosmetics               15.7  14.0  14.2  16.9  18.5  16.9  17.3  15.5  19.5  
 
  Jewellery               19.5  18.2  12.5  10.4  19.1  35.6  16.2  32.3  38.5  
 
  Personal care goods     18.5  15.8  16.0  15.7  16.5  23.4  24.0  20.4  22.0  
 
  Recreational goods       4.2   7.8  10.3   7.9   3.7  14.1  15.1   9.8   1.3  
 
  Home appliances          9.5   0.5   7.7   8.4  -2.9  33.4  25.0  15.3  19.5  
 
  Office supplies         25.0  22.3  24.0  21.9  11.5  34.1  34.5  35.7  35.3  
 
  Furniture               28.7  21.9  24.0  26.1  25.0  39.2  34.4  33.3  33.6  
 
  Telecoms equipment      30.4  26.0  37.6  44.1  43.1  24.8  31.3  24.5  24.8  
 
  Oil & oil products      12.2  14.9  15.9  23.7  20.4  31.1  31.4  34.2  38.7  
 
  Automobiles              6.2   8.0   8.2   8.1  12.7  10.2  11.4  12.6  18.7  
 
  Building materials      29.3  23.3  24.5  26.3  25.3  37.2  28.4  26.1  26.5

 (Compiled by Aileen Wang)

