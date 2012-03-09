FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-Feb retail sales
March 9, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-Feb retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, March 9(Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics on
Friday gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for the first two
months of 2012.
    (Percent change from a year earlier):
                      Jan-Feb   Dec   Nov   Oct   Sep   Aug   Jul   Jun   May
 Overall                 14.7  18.1  17.3  17.2  17.7  17.0  17.2  17.7  16.9
  Grain & edible oils    16.1  28.5  24.7  22.7  24.4  24.0  26.6  27.9  24.2
  Garments               12.8  26.7  22.5  19.5  27.6  21.9  24.1  24.6  21.8
  Cosmetics              18.5  16.9  17.3  15.5  19.5  14.8  19.5  19.8  20.3
  Jewellery              19.1  35.6  16.2  32.3  38.5  44.4  45.0  42.2  43.0
  Personal care goods    16.5  23.4  24.0  20.4  22.0  26.9  22.5  26.3  22.8
  Recreational goods      3.7  14.1  15.1   9.8   1.3   8.2  10.4  14.3  10.5
  Home appliances        -2.9  33.4  25.0  15.3  19.5  14.8  18.9  22.9  15.4
  Office supplies        11.5  34.1  34.5  35.7  35.3  26.2  27.1  25.9  19.8
  Furniture              25.0  39.2  34.4  33.3  33.6  29.5  33.1  35.8  26.1
  Telecoms equipment     43.1  24.8  31.3  24.5  24.8  27.8  33.6  36.0  24.8
  Oil & oil products     20.4  31.1  31.4  34.2  38.7  38.4  40.6  39.5  42.3
  Automobiles            12.7  10.2  11.4  12.6  18.7  12.4  11.9  16.9  13.6
  Building materials     25.3  37.2  28.4  26.1  26.5  25.4  32.4  35.8  23.9	
	
 (Compiled by Beijing economics team)

