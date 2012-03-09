TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-Feb retail sales

BEIJING, March 9(Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics on Friday gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for the first two months of 2012. (Percent change from a year earlier): Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Overall 14.7 18.1 17.3 17.2 17.7 17.0 17.2 17.7 16.9 Grain & edible oils 16.1 28.5 24.7 22.7 24.4 24.0 26.6 27.9 24.2 Garments 12.8 26.7 22.5 19.5 27.6 21.9 24.1 24.6 21.8 Cosmetics 18.5 16.9 17.3 15.5 19.5 14.8 19.5 19.8 20.3 Jewellery 19.1 35.6 16.2 32.3 38.5 44.4 45.0 42.2 43.0 Personal care goods 16.5 23.4 24.0 20.4 22.0 26.9 22.5 26.3 22.8 Recreational goods 3.7 14.1 15.1 9.8 1.3 8.2 10.4 14.3 10.5 Home appliances -2.9 33.4 25.0 15.3 19.5 14.8 18.9 22.9 15.4 Office supplies 11.5 34.1 34.5 35.7 35.3 26.2 27.1 25.9 19.8 Furniture 25.0 39.2 34.4 33.3 33.6 29.5 33.1 35.8 26.1 Telecoms equipment 43.1 24.8 31.3 24.5 24.8 27.8 33.6 36.0 24.8 Oil & oil products 20.4 31.1 31.4 34.2 38.7 38.4 40.6 39.5 42.3 Automobiles 12.7 10.2 11.4 12.6 18.7 12.4 11.9 16.9 13.6 Building materials 25.3 37.2 28.4 26.1 26.5 25.4 32.4 35.8 23.9 (Compiled by Beijing economics team)