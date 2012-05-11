FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Breakdown of China's April retail sales
#Asia
May 11, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Breakdown of China's April retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics gave the
following breakdown of retail sales growth for April on Friday:	
(Percent change from a year earlier)	
                             Apr   Mar  J-Feb  Dec   Nov   Oct   Sep   Aug   Jul
  Overall                   14.1  15.2  14.7  18.1  17.3  17.2  17.7  17.0  17.2
   Grain & edible oils      18.5  17.9  16.1  28.5  24.7  22.7  24.4  24.0  26.6
   Garments                 19.5  19.4  12.8  26.7  22.5  19.5  27.6  21.9  24.1
   Cosmetics                14.2  16.9  18.5  16.9  17.3  15.5  19.5  14.8  19.5
   Jewellery                12.5  10.4  19.1  35.6  16.2  32.3  38.5  44.4  45.0
   Personal care goods      16.0  15.7  16.5  23.4  24.0  20.4  22.0  26.9  22.5
   Recreational goods       10.3   7.9   3.7  14.1  15.1   9.8   1.3   8.2  10.4
   Home appliances           7.7   8.4  -2.9  33.4  25.0  15.3  19.5  14.8  18.9
   Office supplies          24.0  21.9  11.5  34.1  34.5  35.7  35.3  26.2  27.1
   Furniture                24.0  26.1  25.0  39.2  34.4  33.3  33.6  29.5  33.1
   Telecoms equipment       37.6  44.1  43.1  24.8  31.3  24.5  24.8  27.8  33.6
   Oil & oil products       15.9  23.7  20.4  31.1  31.4  34.2  38.7  38.4  40.6
   Automobiles               8.2   8.1  12.7  10.2  11.4  12.6  18.7  12.4  11.9
   Building materials       24.5  26.3  25.3  37.2  28.4  26.1  26.5  25.4  32.4
 
 	
 (Reporting by Beijing Economics Team; Editing by Robert Birsel)

