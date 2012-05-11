TABLE-Breakdown of China's April retail sales

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics gave the following breakdown of retail sales growth for April on Friday: (Percent change from a year earlier) Apr Mar J-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Overall 14.1 15.2 14.7 18.1 17.3 17.2 17.7 17.0 17.2 Grain & edible oils 18.5 17.9 16.1 28.5 24.7 22.7 24.4 24.0 26.6 Garments 19.5 19.4 12.8 26.7 22.5 19.5 27.6 21.9 24.1 Cosmetics 14.2 16.9 18.5 16.9 17.3 15.5 19.5 14.8 19.5 Jewellery 12.5 10.4 19.1 35.6 16.2 32.3 38.5 44.4 45.0 Personal care goods 16.0 15.7 16.5 23.4 24.0 20.4 22.0 26.9 22.5 Recreational goods 10.3 7.9 3.7 14.1 15.1 9.8 1.3 8.2 10.4 Home appliances 7.7 8.4 -2.9 33.4 25.0 15.3 19.5 14.8 18.9 Office supplies 24.0 21.9 11.5 34.1 34.5 35.7 35.3 26.2 27.1 Furniture 24.0 26.1 25.0 39.2 34.4 33.3 33.6 29.5 33.1 Telecoms equipment 37.6 44.1 43.1 24.8 31.3 24.5 24.8 27.8 33.6 Oil & oil products 15.9 23.7 20.4 31.1 31.4 34.2 38.7 38.4 40.6 Automobiles 8.2 8.1 12.7 10.2 11.4 12.6 18.7 12.4 11.9 Building materials 24.5 26.3 25.3 37.2 28.4 26.1 26.5 25.4 32.4 (Reporting by Beijing Economics Team; Editing by Robert Birsel)