FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Breakdown of China's July retail sales
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 9, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Breakdown of China's July retail sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's National Bureau of Statistics gave the following
breakdown of retail sales growth for July on Thursday:
(Percent change from a year earlier)
                          Jul   Jun   May   Apr   Mar  J-Feb  Dec   Nov   Oct   Sep
 Overall                 13.1   13.7  13.8  14.1  15.2  14.7  18.1  17.3  17.2  17.7
  Grain & edible oils    16.8   16.8  18.1  18.5  17.9  16.1  28.5  24.7  22.7  24.4    
  Garments               18.4   20.2  19.0  19.5  19.4  12.8  26.7  22.5  19.5  27.6    
  Cosmetics              15.1   15.7  14.0  14.2  16.9  18.5  16.9  17.3  15.5  19.5    
  Jewellery              14.0   19.5  18.2  12.5  10.4  19.1  35.6  16.2  32.3  38.5    
  Personal care goods    18.2   18.5  15.8  16.0  15.7  16.5  23.4  24.0  20.4  22.0    
  Recreational goods      9.5    4.2   7.8  10.3   7.9   3.7  14.1  15.1   9.8   1.3    
  Home appliances         8.9    9.5   0.5   7.7   8.4  -2.9  33.4  25.0  15.3  19.5    
  Office supplies        18.9   25.0  22.3  24.0  21.9  11.5  34.1  34.5  35.7  35.3    
  Furniture              26.4   28.7  21.9  24.0  26.1  25.0  39.2  34.4  33.3  33.6    
  Telecoms equipment     26.3   30.4  26.0  37.6  44.1  43.1  24.8  31.3  24.5  24.8    
  Oil & oil products     11.3   12.2  14.9  15.9  23.7  20.4  31.1  31.4  34.2  38.7    
  Automobiles             4.7    6.2   8.0   8.2   8.1  12.7  10.2  11.4  12.6  18.7    
  Building materials     25.5   29.3  23.3  24.5  26.3  25.3  37.2  28.4  26.1  26.5

 (Compiled by Beijing Economics Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.