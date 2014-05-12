FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China April fiscal revenues up 9.2 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2014 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

China April fiscal revenues up 9.2 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenues in April rose 9.2 percent from a year earlier to 1.2 trillion yuan ($192.7 billion), the Ministry of Finance said on Monday, quickening from a rise of 5.2 percent in March.

Fiscal revenues in the first four months rose 9.3 percent from the same period last year to 4.8 trillion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on its website, www.mof.gov.cn

China’s fiscal expenditures rose 9.6 percent in the first four months from a year earlier to 4.0 trillion yuan, the ministry said. It did not give a spending figure for April alone. ($1 = 6.2280 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.