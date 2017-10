BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenues rose 21.9 percent in November from a year earlier to 787.1 billion yuan ($126 billion), the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

Fiscal spending in November grew 6.7 percent from the same month a year ago to 1.22 trillion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on its website, www.mof.gov.cn. ($1 = 6.2451 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao)