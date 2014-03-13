China Jan-Feb combined fiscal revenues +11.1 pct yr/yr

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenues in the first two months of 2014 rose 11.1 percent from a year earlier to 2.49 trillion yuan ($405.21 billion), the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday, accelerating from 2013’s full-year rise of 10.1 percent rise.

Fiscal expenditures rose 6 percent in the two months from the same time a year ago to 1.7 trillion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on its website, www.mof.gov.cn.