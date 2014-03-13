FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Jan-Feb combined fiscal revenues +11.1 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

China Jan-Feb combined fiscal revenues +11.1 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal revenues in the first two months of 2014 rose 11.1 percent from a year earlier to 2.49 trillion yuan ($405.21 billion), the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday, accelerating from 2013’s full-year rise of 10.1 percent rise.

Fiscal expenditures rose 6 percent in the two months from the same time a year ago to 1.7 trillion yuan, the ministry said in a statement on its website, www.mof.gov.cn.

$1 = 6.1450 Chinese yuan Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.