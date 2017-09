BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China’s fiscal spending jumped 33.2 percent in April from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday, quickening sharply from the 4.4 percent rise seen in March, reflecting the government efforts to support a slowing economy.

Fiscal revenues rose 8.2 percent in April from a year earlier, the data showed, up from a 5.8 percent rise in March.