China c.bank urges joint efforts to curb financial risks

BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators should strengthen policy coordination to ward off potential financial risks, some of which stem from high debt levels in some sectors, Hu Xiaolian, a vice central bank governor, said on Thursday.

Concerted efforts are needed to rein in risks in China’s banking sector, as well as capital and insurance markets, Hu told a financial forum in Beijing.

Separately, Jiang Yang, a vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), pledged to speed up preparatory work for launching crude oil futures. (Reporting by China Economics Team)