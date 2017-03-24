BRIEF-Legg Mason reports AUM and flows for March 2017
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for March 2017
BEIJING, March 24 China will encourage financial innovation and will control potential risks arising from it, Wang Zhaoxing, vice chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), told a forum in Beijing on Friday.
Measures to control the risks could include higher provisions and capital requirements, Wang said, according to transcript of the speech.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 13 pending regulatory review of asset acquisition proposal