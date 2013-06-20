FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to spend $767 bln on roads between 2013-2030
June 20, 2013 / 5:27 AM / in 4 years

China to spend $767 bln on roads between 2013-2030

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China will allocate about 4.7 trillion yuan ($767 billion) for road projects between 2013 and 2030, the Ministry of Transport said on Thursday, in the latest step by policymakers to underpin growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

China plans to have about 400,000 kilometres of roads across the country by 2030, compared to 173,000 kilometres by the end of 2012, Dai Dongchang, an official from the Ministry told a news conference.

Ordinary road building and renovation will get 2.2 trillion yuan while the remaining 2.5 trillion yuan will be spent on highway construction, Dai said, quoting a national plan for a road network.

“The funds used for ordinary road projects will mainly come from government fiscal spending while we will continue to enforce diversified investment and financing policies for highway building, including encouraging private investors,” Dai said.

China said in September 2012 it had given the green light to 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion as part of a slew of pro-growth policy initiatives.

China’s economic growth slowed to 7.7 percent in the first quarter this year from a year ago, down from a rate of 7.9 percent in the previous three-month period, and weak activity this year has raised the possibility of a further slowdown. ($1 = 6.1269 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)

