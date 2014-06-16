FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China c.bank says RRR cut can apply to big state banks
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

China c.bank says RRR cut can apply to big state banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - A 50-basis-point reduction in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) that banks must hold, a move that authorities announced on May 30, can apply to big state-owned banks that fulfill the stipulated criteria, the central bank said on Monday.

On its Weibo account, China’s version of Twitter, the central bank said it has not expanded the scope of the reduction in the reserve requirement ratio.

Instead, banks that meet an earlier stated criteria that shows substantial lending to small firms and the farming sector will be eligible for less stringent requirements, the central bank said.

These banks include big state-owned banks, joint-stock banks, city commercial banks and rural commercial banks, the central bank said. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.