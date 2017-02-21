FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2017 / 3:36 AM / 6 months ago

China cbank to make "dynamic changes" to banks' targeted RRR rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Tuesday that it will make dynamic changes to banks' targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) rates, effective from Feb. 27.

The People's Bank of China recently completed an assessment of banks' adherence to RRR regulations based on lending to rural sector and small firms in 2016, and said most banks meet their targeted RRR requirements, according to a statement posted on its website.

The PBOC said adjustments to banks' targeted RRR Rates could be both upwards or downwards.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

