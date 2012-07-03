UPDATE 1-China bank body sees 1-3 RRR cuts by yr-end

(Updates with bank report)

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China’s central bank is likely to cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 1-3 times in the rest of 2012 to support the slowing economy, the China Banking Association said on Tuesday.

A front-page editorial in the official China Securities Journal on Tuesday had urged policymakers to act now to cut again the amount of money banks must hold as reserves to help boost liquidity and stabilise economic growth.

The central bank has cut RRR three times, at 50 bps each, since November and cut interest rates in early June to bolster economic growth, which is seen dipping below 8 percent in the second quarter -- the sixth successive quarter of slower growth.

The central bank will cut RRR by one to three times more in 2012, each by 50 basis points, enabling banks to extend more loans in the rest of the year, state radio cited the association’s latest report as saying, adding that the Chinese yuan will rise at a slower pace this year with more frequent two-way fluctuations.

Separately, the China Securities Journal said a cut to the banks’ required reserves ratio, currently at 20 percent, would mitigate the risk of a liquidity crunch in July from a seasonal surge in the reserve payment due to deposit increases.

“In order to ensure stable and abundant liquidity in banking system, the time is ripe for cutting RRR again,” the paper said on Tuesday.

An increase in fiscal deposits could also draw liquidity from the banking system in July, while reduced money supply from open market operations and foreign capital inflows are also tightening liquidity conditions.

Official and HSBC PMI manufacturing surveys signalled a broadening economic slowdown in June, raising expectations of more monetary and fiscal policy easing. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)