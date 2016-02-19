UPDATE 1-China c.bank to cancel preferential reserve ratios for some banks

(Adds details)

BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has reversed preferential reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts for banks that had failed to support certain sectors of the economy as a condition of the more accommodative monetary policy.

The People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website it had examined banks’ implementations of targeted RRR cuts announced last year and found a small number of lenders had failed to meet the standards attached to such cuts.

Most banks will continue to enjoy preferential RRR cuts and some banks will get such treatment after meeting the official standards, the central bank said without elaborating.

The standards related to the banks’ support for the farm sector and small firms, the central bank said. The abolition of prefential RRR for some banks and inclusion of some banks for such treatment will take effect on Feb. 25.

“The examination results will help establish a positive incentive mechanism...which has nothing to do with rises in new loans and the macro-prudential assessment,” the central bank said.

China’s banks doled out a record 2.51 trillion yuan of new loans in January, far more than markets had expected and suggesting Beijing is keeping monetary policy loose.

The central bank also said it will conduct its macro-prudential assessment (MPA) on banks each quarter, which would cover lending, capital, leverage, liquidity, asset quality as well as cross-border financing risks.

The PBOC introduced the MPA system in December to assess risks in the financial system in 2016 as the country’s banking assets became more diversified.

The RRR is the the amount of cash as a percentage of deposits that banks must park at the central bank as reserves and is used as a monetary policy lever by the PBOC.

The central bank delivered four system-wide cuts in reserve ratios, bringing down the level for major banks to 17.5 percent as part of policy steps to support the slowing economy.

On top of that, it has cut reserve ratios for some banks to encourage their lending to the farm sector and small businesses. (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sam Holmes)