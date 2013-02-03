China Jan official services PMI 56.2 vs Dec 56.1

BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector rose marginally to 56.2 in January from 56.1 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Sunday, adding to signs of a modest revival in the world's second-largest economy. A reading above 50 indicates growth is accelerating, while one below 50 indicates it is slowing. The services sector index follows the bureau's manufacturing PMI on Friday, which eased to 50.4 in January, missing market expectations and underscoring that the economy is making only a mild recovery from its weakest year since 1999. China's services industry has so far weathered the global slowdown much better than the factory sector. CFLP/NBS services PMI index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan 56.2 56.1 55.6 55.5 53.7 56.3 55.6 56.7 55.2 56.1 58.0 57.3 55.7 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------