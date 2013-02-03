FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan official services PMI 56.2 vs Dec 56.1
February 3, 2013 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

China Jan official services PMI 56.2 vs Dec 56.1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the
non-manufacturing sector rose marginally to 56.2 in January from 56.1 in December, the National
Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Sunday, adding to signs of a modest revival in the world's
second-largest economy. 
   A reading above 50 indicates growth is accelerating, while one below 50 indicates it is
slowing. 
   The services sector index follows the bureau's manufacturing PMI on Friday, which eased to
50.4 in January, missing market expectations and underscoring that the economy is making only a
mild recovery from its weakest year since 1999. 
   China's services industry has so far weathered the global slowdown much better than the
factory sector.
   CFLP/NBS services PMI index      
   --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   Jan   Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep    Aug    Jul   Jun   May   Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan
   56.2  56.1  55.6   55.5   53.7   56.3   55.6  56.7  55.2  56.1  58.0  57.3  55.7
   ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
