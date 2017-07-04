BEIJING, July 4 China's economic planner has set
new guidelines for authorities on how to set policy for the
country's booming "sharing economy," in an effort to remove
barriers and better regulate an industry deemed an important new
driver of economic growth.
China's "sharing economy" is expected to grow about 40
percent this year to 4.83 trillion yuan ($705 billion). By 2020,
it could account for around one tenth of China's gross domestic
product.
The explosive growth of the sector has been seen in the
large spurts of funding Chinese bike-sharing firms such as
Mobike and ofo have received.
But the relatively new industry faces growing challenges,
such as regulatory frameworks that fail to keep apace of
advances in technology and insufficient social security provided
for contractors and freelancers, China's economic planner said
in a statement posted on its website late on Monday.
Existing restrictions on market entry should be further
relaxed or eliminated, while new policies should be launched
with caution, the department said.
"We should avoid using the old method to regulate a new
format of business and we should break down industry and
geographic barriers for it," it said, adding that governments
should step up regulatory control and increase policy
transparency.
The guidelines also urged local policymakers to crack down
on intellectual property right violations, better protect
consumer rights, and enhance contract workers' social security.
The statement was co-issued by eight central government
entities, including the National Development and Reform
Commission, Cyberspace Administration of China, Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology, and Ministry of Human
Resources and Social Security.
