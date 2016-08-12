FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China outstanding total social financing up 12.2 pct at end-July
August 12, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

China outstanding total social financing up 12.2 pct at end-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's outstanding total social financing was 148.38 trillion yuan ($22.33 trillion) at the end of July, up 12.2 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

That included local-currency loans of 100.69 trillion yuan for the real economy, which was up 13.6 percent year-on-year, and foreign-currency loans equivalent to 2.66 trillion yuan, which were down 23.7 percent, the central bank said.

China's total social financing in July was 487.9 billion yuan, down 263.2 billion yuan from a year earlier, it said. ($1 = 6.6438 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
