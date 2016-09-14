RPT-China outstanding total social financing up 12.3 pct y/y at end-Aug

(Repeats to attach to alert)

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's outstanding total social financing was 149.83 trillion yuan ($22.46 trillion) at the end of August, up 12.3 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

That included local-currency loans of 101.48 trillion yuan for the real economy, which was up 13.5 percent year-on-year, and foreign-currency loans equivalent to 2.69 trillion yuan, which were down 25 percent, the central bank said.

China's total social financing in August was 1.47 trillion yuan, it said, compared with 487.9 billion yuan in July. ($1 = 6.6710 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)