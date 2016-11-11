FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
RPT-China Oct total social financing dips to 896.3 bln yuan
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 9 months ago

RPT-China Oct total social financing dips to 896.3 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, fell sharply to 896.3 billion yuan in October from 1.72 trillion yuan in September, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offers, loans from trust companies and bond sales. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

