GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
BEIJING Feb 14 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, surged to 3.74 trillion yuan ($544.9 billion) in January from 1.63 trillion yuan in December 2016, data from the central bank showed on Tuesday.
TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales. It can also hint at trends in China's vast shadow banking sector.
($1 = 6.8641 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
DUBAI, Feb 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Wednesday, taking their cue from weaker U.S. Treasuries after the U.S. Federal Reserve chair took a more hawkish tone than many investors had expected.