8 months ago
China Nov total social financing rises to 1.74 trln yuan
#Market News
December 14, 2016 / 7:17 AM / 8 months ago

China Nov total social financing rises to 1.74 trln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose sharply to 1.74 trillion yuan ($251.99 billion) in November from 896.3 billion yuan in October, data from the central bank showed on Wednesday.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offers, loans from trust companies and bond sales. ($1 = 6.9051 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

