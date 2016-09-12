FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

China state-owned firms' Jan-July profits down 6.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Profits at China's state-owned firms fell 6.5 percent in the first seven months of 2016 from a year earlier, less than the 8.5 percent fall in the first half of the year, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

Total profits at state firms stood at 1.31 trillion yuan ($196.13 billion) in the Jan-July period, while revenue rose 0.2 percent to 24.88 trillion yuan, the ministry said.

State firms' total liabilities rose 17.6 percent on year to 83.74 trillion yuan at the end of July, it said.

$1 = 6.6794 Chinese yuan Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
