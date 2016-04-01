FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-S&P's downgrade overestimated China's difficulties - China vice finmin
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 1, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-S&P's downgrade overestimated China's difficulties - China vice finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects vice finance minister’s name in 2nd paragraph to Shi Yaobin)

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s overestimated difficulties facing China’s economy when the ratings agency downgraded the country’s outlook, China’s vice finance minister said on Friday.

Shi Yaobin is the first senior Chinese official to respond after S&P cut its outlook for China to negative from stable on Thursday.

In early March, Moody’s Investors Service also downgraded the outlook for China.

Both S&P and Moody’s underestimated China’s ability to push forward reforms and to counter risks, Shi said in a strongly-worded statement carried on the ministry’s website.

He also dismissed worries about China’s ongoing reforms of state-owned enterprises reforms. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.